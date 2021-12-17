Bring It On starring Amber Davies and Louis Smith – Watch the brand-new trailer

A brand-new trailer has been released for Bring It On – The Musical!

Inspired by the hit film of the same name, the show features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green, and a book by Jeff Whitty. It first opened in the US, going on to be nominated for a number of Tony Awards.

Leading the show are Amber Davies as Campbell and Louis Smith as Cameron, alongside Vanessa Fisher as Danielle, Alicia Belgarde as Eva, Georgia Bradshaw as Nautica, Marvyn Charles as Twig, Chelsea Hall making her professional debut as Bridget, Chloe Pool as Skylar, Biancha Szynal as Kylar and Samuel Wilson-Freeman as Steve. The role of La Cienega is played by Jal Joshua, while Connor Carson plays Randall.

The piece is directed by Guy Unsworth and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, with set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, music supervision by Mark Crossland and musical direction from Sarah Burrell. They are joined by Aundrea Fudge as dialect coach.

The show is currently at London's Southbank Centre for a run through to 22 January 2022, and is then scheduled to tour to the Wolverhampton (26 to 29 January), Southampton (1 to 5 February), Edinburgh (15 to 19 February), Blackpool (22 to 26 February), Aberdeen (5 to 9 April), Manchester (12 to 16 April), Cheltenham (19 to 23 April), Nottingham (3 to 7 May), Birmingham (10 to 14 May), Dublin (24 to 28 May), Woking (31 May to 4 June), Sheffield (7 to 11 June), Cardiff (14 to 18 June) Sunderland (21 to 25 June), Glasgow (28 June to 2 July), Bradford (5 to 9 July) and Milton Keynes (26 to 30 July).





Tickets for the London run and selected cities are available below.