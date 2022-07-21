WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch The Lion King's Lionesses show support for England's Lionesses

The Women's Euro 2022 rages on!

Janique Charles (Nala) and the company of Disney's The Lion King

Last night England's Lionesses took a page out of Simba's book and made a triumphant comeback! A goal down with just six minutes to go in the quarter-final match against Spain in Brighton and Hove, the team sensationally scored the equalizer, forcing the game into extra time, where the brave Lionesses would go on to secure a celebrated victory and a place in next week's semi-final in Sheffield. And yes, the ladies could certainly feel the love at the Falmer Stadium!

During preparations for the game, they were not only treated to a special message from the Lionesses from Disney's hit musical The Lion King, but also a live rendition of "The Circle of Life" by Rafiki herself, Poseletso Sejosingoe, at England's base camp!

