Watch The Lion King's Lionesses show support for England's Lionesses

Last night England's Lionesses took a page out of Simba's book and made a triumphant comeback! A goal down with just six minutes to go in the quarter-final match against Spain in Brighton and Hove, the team sensationally scored the equalizer, forcing the game into extra time, where the brave Lionesses would go on to secure a celebrated victory and a place in next week's semi-final in Sheffield. And yes, the ladies could certainly feel the love at the Falmer Stadium!

During preparations for the game, they were not only treated to a special message from the Lionesses from Disney's hit musical The Lion King, but also a live rendition of "The Circle of Life" by Rafiki herself, Poseletso Sejosingoe, at England's base camp!