Watch the cast of Oklahoma! on opening night at the Young Vic

Last night we attended the official opening of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Young Vic.

The Broadway transfer earned a standing ovation (not to mention five stars from WhatsOnStage lead critic Sarah Crompton) and we were on hand to chat to seven of its cast members after the curtain call.

We asked each of them to finish the following sentence: "It's Oklahoma! but not as we know it because..." So, find out what Arthur Darvill (Curly McLain), Anoushka Lucas (Laurey Williams), Liza Sadovy (Aunt Eller), Patrick Vaill (Jud Fry), James Davis (Will Parker), Stavros Demetraki (Ali Hakim) and Marisha Wallace (Ado Annie) had to say:









The production continues its limited run until 25 June 2022, with tickets on sale below.