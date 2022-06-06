Watch Noma Dumezweni and the cast of A Doll's House, Part 2 in rehearsals

Recently we caught up with the cast of the UK premiere of A Doll's House, Part 2.

Led by Noma Dumezweni (as Nora), the company also includes Patricia Allison (as Emmy), Brían F O'Byrne (as Torvald) and June Watson (as Anne Marie).









Written by Lucas Hnath, the play picks up 15 years after Ibsen's text (which you don't need to have seen before watching this production) wraps up as Nora returns to the house. The piece received eight Tony Award nominations in 2017, including for leading performer Laurie Metcalf, who went on to win the prize for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

Directed by James Macdonald, the production is designed by Rae Smith with lighting by Azusa Ono and casting by Anna Cooper CDG.

A Doll's House, Part 2 runs at the Donmar Warehouse from 10 June to 6 August.