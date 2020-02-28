Message in a Bottle at the Peacock Theatre: watch the cast and special guests celebrate the show's opening

The cast and creative team of Message in a Bottle celebrate the show's opening last week, with special guests including AJ and Curtis Pritchard, Todrick Hall, Tamsin Grieg and Robert Lindsay.

Kate Prince and Sting's collaboration tells the story of a village that is besieged, forcing its inhabitants to flee. Songs featured in the show from Sting's back catalogue include "Every Breath You Take", "Roxanne", "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic", "Walking On The Moon", "Englishman in New York", "Shape of My Heart" and "Fields of Gold".

The show stars Lukas McFarlane as Leto, Tommy Franzen as Mati and Natasha Gooden as Tana. Lizzie Gough, Kino McHugh, Michael Naylor, Aaron Nuttall, Delano Spenrath, Annie Edwards, Nestor Garcia Gonzalez and Gavin L Vincent are also cast, with Samuel Baxter, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Anna Holmström, Emma 'Shortbread' Houston, Ajani Johnson-Goffe, Daniella May, Daniel Phung and Hannah Sandilands making their ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company debuts.

Message in a Bottle plays until 21 March.