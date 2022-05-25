Watch our Legally Blonde opening night video and interviews

Last night the audience at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre was whipped into shape (and a frenzy) by a five-star revival of the hit musical Legally Blonde!

Prior to the show, we sat down with director Lucy Moss (Six) and two members of her glittering cast: Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Rent), who plays Emmett Forrest, and Courtney Bowman (Six), starring as Elle Woods.

Check out what they had to say about their lauded and "quite unhinged" production below:





Legally Blonde runs until 2 July 2022, with tickets on sale below.