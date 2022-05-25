Watch our Legally Blonde opening night video and interviews
Omigod You Guys! The London revival is officially open!
Last night the audience at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre was whipped into shape (and a frenzy) by a five-star revival of the hit musical Legally Blonde!
Prior to the show, we sat down with director Lucy Moss (Six) and two members of her glittering cast: Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Rent), who plays Emmett Forrest, and Courtney Bowman (Six), starring as Elle Woods.
Check out what they had to say about their lauded and "quite unhinged" production below:
Legally Blonde runs until 2 July 2022, with tickets on sale below.
