Watch A Frozen First Year episode 6: "Happy Birthday!"

Hygge! Disney's Frozen celebrates one year in the West End today!

Check out the special birthday wishes from five members of the cast: Stephanie McKeon (Anna), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans) and, of course, Samantha Barks (Elsa)!









We here at WhatsOnStage have also been celebrating the run-up to the frosty favourite's birthday with our very own mini-series entitled A Frozen First Year. Each episode is inspired by a musical number from the show and (for the first time in forever) you can watch the entire series below.

























The seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical adaptation of the record-breaking Disney film officially opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 September 2021, following previews from 27 August. The show features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage.

The production also includes choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Tickets are on sale below.