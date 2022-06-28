Watch David Harbour, Bill Pullman and more in our Mad House opening night video

Over the weekend we attended the world premiere of Mad House at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End.

Theresa Rebeck's new play, revolving around a dysfunctional family and a dying patriarch, stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner) and is directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel.

The cast is completed by WhatsOnStage Award winner Akiya Henry, Sinead Matthews, Stephen Wight, Hanako Footman and Charlie Oscar.

Check out our opening night video:





Tickets for performances through to 4 September 2022 are available below.