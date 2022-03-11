Clybourne Park – watch the cast in rehearsal for the Park Theatre's upcoming revival

WhatsOnStage recently visited the cast of the Park Theatre's revival of Bruce Norris' hit drama Clybourne Park.

The company includes Michael Fox (as Jim/Tom), Andrew Langtree (as Karl/Steve), Richard Lintern (as Russ/Dan), Katie Matsell (as Betsy/Lindsey), Aliyah Odoffin (as Francine/Lena), Imogen Stubbs (as Bev/Kathy) and Eric Underwood (as Albert/Kevin).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play explores themes of gentrification and the politics of both race and real estate and has previously been staged at the Royal Court and in the West End.

Under the direction of Oliver Kaderbhai, the creative team features set and costume design by James Turer, lighting by Alex Lewer, sound design by Will Tonna and casting by Lucy Casson.

Presented in association with Trish Wadley Productions and David Adkin, Clybourne Park runs at the Park Theatre from 16 March to 23 April 2022, with tickets on sale below.



