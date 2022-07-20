Watch the new trailer for Clive Rowe's Mother Goose at Hackney Empire

A new golden egg of a trailer has been released by Hackney Empire for its 2022 pantomime, Mother Goose!

Clive Rowe (Sister Act) is set to direct and star in the production which will run from 19 November to 31 December.

The show celebrates a variety of milestones. Marking the venue's 120th year, the title was also first staged 120 years ago – with Rowe himself also set to reach 15 pantomimes at the beloved north London venue.

Rowe previously commented: "I'm incredibly proud, in Hackney Empire's 120th birthday year, to be directing and playing Mother Goose, which was first created for music hall legend Dan Leno 120 years ago. Big shoes to fill but I will do my very best to make the walls shake with the love and laughter we've come to expect from Hackney's pantomime."

Additional cast and creative team members will be revealed in due course.







