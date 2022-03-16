Hackney Empire announces 2022 pantomime

Hackney Empire has unveiled its 2022 pantomime.

Clive Rowe (The Prince of Egypt, Blues in the Night) will direct and star in Mother Goose, playing from 19 November to 31 December.

The production celebrates a variety of milestones. Marking the venue's 120th year, the show was also first staged 120 years ago – with Rowe also set to reach 15 pantomimes at the beloved north London venue.

Rowe said: "I'm incredibly proud, in Hackney Empire's 120th birthday year, to be directing and playing Mother Goose, which was first created for music hall legend Dan Leno 120 years ago. Big shoes to fill but I will do my very best to make the walls shake with the love and laughter we've come to expect from Hackney's pantomime."

Cast and creative team are to be revealed.