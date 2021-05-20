Watch the cast of The Mousetrap celebrate show's return

The new cast of The Mousetrap were in celebratory mood when the show reopened at the St Martin's Theatre this week.

We were there to speak to the cast and producer Adam Spiegel about what the reopening of the show - and theatre in general - means to them.

The Mousetrap originally opened in 1952 and the original West End cast included Richard Attenborough and Sheila Sim. The play is a classic Christie whodunit, set in a rural guest house where the guests are all snowed in.

Two casts will be appearing across select dates through to 11 July, composed of Cassidy Janson, Kate Tydman, Danny Mac, Nicholas Bailey, Alexander Wolfe, Joshua Griffin, Susan Penhaligon, Louise Jameson, Derek Griffiths, Paul Bradley, Lizzie Muncey, Sarah Moss, David Rintoul, Tony Timberlake, Paul Hilliar and Charlie Clements.

The production is directed by Ian Talbot with costume supervision by Janet Hudson Holt, company stage management by Graham Ray and deputy stage management by Becky Kensington.