Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher talk all things panto

Recently we ventured out to the beautiful cathedral city of Canterbury to spend some time with West End favourite Carrie Hope Fletcher, as she filmed a trailer for her upcoming pantomime debut.

As previously reported, Fletcher will star as the villainous Carabosse in the Marlowe Theatre's festive production of Sleeping Beauty.

Is Fletcher already in panto spirits? Oh yes, she is!









Joining Fletcher in the cast are Ore Oduba (Rocky Horror Show) as Prince Orlando, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jennie Dale (CBeebies' Swashbuckle) as Fairy Moonbeam, Ben Roddy (Doctor Faustus) as The Dame, Max Fulham (CBBC's Crackerjack) as Jangles and Ellie Kingdon (Grease) as Aurora.

Written and directed by Paul Hendy and co-produced by The Marlowe and Evolution Productions, Sleeping Beauty will run from 25 November 2022 to 8 January 2023.