Watch the stars of the 25th anniversary production of Closer plug the show in 25 seconds

We recently took a trip to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre to meet the cast of the 25th anniversary revival of Closer.

In pairs, we gave them just 25 seconds to tell you exactly why you need to see this new production of Patrick Marber's seminal play. Check out what they had to say:





The piece, which tackles themes of passion, intimacy and the fragility of the human heart, stars Jack Farthing (Spencer) as Dan, Ella Hunt (Dickinson) making her stage debut as Alice, Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard) as Anna and Sam Troughton (Chernobyl) as Larry. The company also includes Lyric Springboard trainees – a group of performers involved in the venue's programme. These are Kane Feagan, Georgia-Rose Oliver, Sam Purkis and Wilf Walsworth.

Clare Lizzimore directs the piece, with the production featuring set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Richard Howell, composition, musical direction and live performance by Arun Ghosh, sound design by Christopher Shutt, movement direction by Malik Nashad Sharpe, and casting by Lotte Hines.

Closer runs until 13 August, with tickets on sale below.