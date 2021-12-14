Giovanna Fletcher, Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley and Elliot Cowan talk all things supernatural

WhatsOnStage recently sat down with the new cast of the acclaimed spooky thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story to chat about our fascination with the supernatural world as human beings and whether they have any personal ghost stories of their own to share.

The company includes Giovanna Fletcher (as Jenny), Elliot Cowan (as Sam), Stephanie Beatriz (as Lauren) and James Buckley (as Ben).

Directed by Matthew Dunster and penned by Danny Robins, the piece features scenic design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

The production is currently playing a return engagement in the West End at London's Gielgud Theatre through to 12 February 2022, with tickets on sale below.



