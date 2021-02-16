Almost sixty per cent would support vaccine passports for cultural events, research finds

Research by Serco has suggested the majority of the UK population would favour "vaccine passports" for cultural events.

Investigations into sentiment suggests that 59 per cent of people agree that a vaccine passport system should be used to allow spectators to enter sporting or cultural events. More significantly, only 18 per cent (less than one in five) opposed such a scheme.

The numbers vary somewhat by age bracket. As a general rule, older citizens (many of whom have already received at least one vaccine dose) favour the idea of passports (around 62 per cent for 65 plus, and 69 per cent for those aged 55 to 64).

Younger generations are less likely to be in favour of the scheme (around 55 per cent for ages 18 to 44), though these categories are not more firmly opposed to the idea.

Scotland had the strongest degree of support (61 per cent) with England and Northern Ireland on 59 per cent. Welsh respondents were the most apathetic (32 per cent said they did not either favour or oppose such a strategy).

Serco says: "Perhaps a system whereby proof of either a negative test or a vaccine could be used to allow access to events?"

Last night, Boris Johnson suggested live on national television that rapid testing, alongside the mass vaccination effort, will be key to getting at-capacity events up and running – describing theatre and clubs as "the toughest nuts to crack".

According to recent reports, one company providing "Covid passport" technology has been approached by both a UK theatre and a cinema chain to see if such a scheme could work.