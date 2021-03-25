Under Milk Wood with Michael Sheen initial cast revealed

Initial casting has been revealed for the upcoming revival of classic text Under Milk Wood, which is set to run at the National Theatre from June.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, the staging of Dylan Thomas' piece will be led by Michael Sheen, who recently appeared in the BBC's Staged and was in the Old Vic's live-streamed version of Faith Healer.

Joining him is Susan Brown, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Alan David, Michael Elwyn, Kezrena James, Karl Johnson, Gaynor Morgan Rees, Anthony O'Donnell, Siân Phillips and Cleo Sylvestre.

Siân Owen will provide additional material, while, on the creative side, set and costume design is by Merle Hensel, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, movement by Imogen Knight, songs composed by Edward-Rhys Harry, and sound design and additional compositions by Donato Wharton.Tom Bellerby is staff director.

The show is set to be presented in-the-round, in line with the transformed Olivier Theatre at the National.

Further casting is to be revealed, with the show going on sale next month. It plays from 16 June.

You can see the venue's full reopening plans here.