UK theatres to retain Covid measures despite guidance changes

Many theatres will retain some form of Covid status certification even though government guidance has shifted, it has been revealed.

ATG, owner of 30 venues across the UK, will cease asking for Covid status certification, except for a small minority of locations including the productions of Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, the West End revival of Cabaret, and, due to the ongoing Scottish rules, their three Scottish venues – two in Glasgow and one in Edinburgh.

Delfont Mackintosh (owner of eight venues) will remove the obligation for patrons to wear masks, but will heavily encourage their use, a move echoed by other venues across the UK.

LW Theatres will also be recommending mask wearing, but will not be requiring Covid status certification. Some shows at its venues may go further if they've so required. The organisation has a variety of "interim measures", they've told The Stage, that will remain in place until lateral flow tests are unavailable for free from 1 April. At that point there will be a re-assessment.

As of today, anyone infected with Covid will no longer have to self-isolate, though some theatres have stated that workers must remain away from venues until they have tested negative, as per existing guidance.