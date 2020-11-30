WhatsOnStage Logo
Turbine Theatre's Cinderella pantomime: first look at rehearsals

The show will commence later this week

Oscar Conlon-Morrey
© Mark Senior

The Turbine Theatre has unveiled rehearsal images for its socially distanced production of Cinderella.

Lizzie Connolly (Director)
© Mark Senior

The show is penned by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst, with direction by Lizzy Connolly.

Sean Parkins
© Mark Senior

It will feature an all-star cast with Oscar Conlon-Morrey (an Ugly Sister), Rufus Hound (Buttons), Debbie Kurup (Prince Charming), Scott Paige (another Ugly Sister), Sean Parkins (a Fairy) and Daisy Wood-Davis (Cinderella). The piece is the venue's first ever adult pantomime, with an age rating of 18 plus.

Debbie Kurup
© Mark Senior

The show will mark the reopening of the Battersea theatre, which has been closed since March after initially opening its doors in autumn 2019. It ran an outdoor jetty season on the Thames last month.

Rufus Hound
© Mark Senior

Cinderella will run from until 23 December, with tickets on sale now.

Daisy Wood-Davis
© Mark Senior
Oscar Conlon-Morrey
© Mark Senior
Scott Paige
© Mark Senior
Paul Taylor-Mills (producer)
© Mark Senior
