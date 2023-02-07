Treason musical announces plans for full production and live album

Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn's musical Treason, based on the events around the failed Gunpowder Plot, has announced plans for full-scale production and a new live album.

The show, which has already been seen in concept album form and was streamed from Cadogan Hall, was then seen twice at Theatre Royal Drury Lane last summer.

That staging was then nominated for Best Concert Event at the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – with the winners being revealed later this week.

It will now return for a full-scale production in October 2023, with select venues for the run to be revealed.

In the meantime, the new album, taken from the Drury Lane event, will be released on streaming platforms from Friday 10 February.

Titled Lighting The Fuse: Sparks From Treason In Concert, the album features a cast of : Carrie Hope Fletcher (Martha Percy), Bradley Jaden (Thomas Percy), Simon-Anthony Rhoden (Robert Catesby), Les Dennis (Robert Cecil), Emilie Louise Israel (Dorothy Wright), Rebecca LaChance (Ursula Ward), Daniel Boys (King James), Cedric Neal (Earl of Northumberland), Waylon Jacobs (Jack Wright), Adam Pearce (Thomas Wintour) and Debris Stevenson (Narrator).

The music team includes Nick Pinchbeck (musical supervisor), Alan Berry (musical director and keyboard one), Matthew Malone (orchestrations), Simon Nathan (additional orchestrations), Matt Smith (music preparation), Liam Waddle (keyboard programmer), London Musical Theatre Orchestra (orchestra manager), Livi Van Warmelo (keyboard 2), Nerys Richards (cello), Hannah Lawrence (reed 1), Michael Madigan (reed 2), Dave Oxley (horn), Lewis Dunsmore (guitars), Sandy Suchodolski (bass), Matt Whittington (drums/percussion), Pierpaolo Demarchi (mix engineer) and David Preston (mastering engineer).

Hannah Chissick directed the concert, with choreography by Taylor Walker, musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck, musical direction by Alan Berry, set and costume Janet Bird, sound design by Tom Marshall, lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, casting by Harry Blumenau and video design by Gino Green.