Watch the new trailer for But I'm A Cheerleader

Take a look at the new trailer for the hit musical version of But I'm A Cheerleader.

Following a cheerleader who is sent to a conversion camp by her parents (only to discover more about herself and the community around her in the process), the show is based on the cult classic movie.

That cult classic had direction and story by Jamie Babbit and screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson, while the new musical has a book and lyrics by Bill Augustin, with music by Andrew Abrams and direction by Tania Azevedo.

WhatsOnStage gave the piece a glowing review when it first premiered, saying it is full of "belly laughs, full-throttle performances and roof-raising numbers".

The production will now return to the same venue for a new run from 7 October to 27 November.