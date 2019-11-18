Touching the Void in the West End – meet the cast, Tom Morris and Simon Yates

WhatsOnStage went to the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End to interview the cast of Touching the Void, as the show transfers to London following its world premiere last year.

Directed by Tom Morris and adapted from Joe Simpson's memoir by David Greig, the piece follows two mountaineers who are stranded on the side of a cliff face.

Appearing in the West End transfer are original cast members Fiona Hampton, Patrick McNamee and Josh Williams, joined by Angus Yellowlees, making his professional stage debut.

Touching the Void has design by Ti Green, lighting by Chris Davey, composition and sound design by Jon Nicholls, movement by Sasha Milavic Davies and casting by Jill Green.

It runs at the Duke of York's Theatre until 29 February 2020, with tickets on sale now.