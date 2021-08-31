Top reviewed West End shows to see

We run down the top reviewed shows currently playing or coming soon! (Fear not, we'll be repeating this for shows across the UK imminently!).





Five stars

– Anything Goes – The sparkling new production sailed into the Barbican where it plays to Barbican Theatre, until 31 October 2021

– Carousel – Timothy Sheader's radical twist on the R&H classic wowed critics when it first opened – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, until 25 September 2021

– Hairspray the Musical – The musical extravaganza continues to wow audiences after its much-awaited return – The London Coliseum, until 29 September 2021

– Constellations – Nick Payne's multi-faceted sci-fi romance has been given four different casts, and the new take pays off in style – Vaudeville Theatre until 12 September 2021

– Everybody's Talking About Jamie – Its new cast continues to cement it as one of the best new musicals in a long while – and it's soon going to "pause" its West End run – Apollo Theatre until 26 September

– The Last Five Years – Jason Robert Brown's romantic two-hander will have its first major West End run – Garrick Theatre from 17 September until 17 October

– Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – The London Palladium, until 5 September

– & Juliet – The larger than life musical is back! – Shaftesbury Theatre, from 24 September

– Pride and Prejudice* *(sort of) – It got five stars during its original run, and it's now back for a weighty West End spell! – Criterion Theatre, from 1 October

– Life of Pi – The WOSAward-winning play has been gearing up for a West End run for a long time, so we can't wait for what is hopefully a lengthy, lengthy spell at the Wydham's Theatre – From 15 November 2021

– Six the Musical – Its third London home will be the Vaudeville Theatre! A chance to see the six Queens in a fresh location – Vaudeville Theatre, from 29 September

– Dear Evan Hansen – The cult fan favourite will be back in action post-pandemic, just in time for the movie release – Noël Coward Theatre, returning from 26 October 2021'

– The Ocean at the End of the Lane – Neil Gaiman's fantasy adventure was an utter smash-hit at the National, and now returns – Duke of York's Theatre, from 26 October





Four stars

Heathers, Theatre Royal Haymarket, until 11 September

The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Come From Away – Phoenix Theatre

Mary Poppins – Prince Edward Theatre

Big Big Sky, Hampstead Theatre, until 11 September

Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre, until 30 October

Be More Chill – Shaftesbury Theatre, until 5 September

Paradise, National Theatre, until 11 September

My Night With Reg, Turbine Theatre, until 11 September

Operation Mincemeat, Southwark Playhouse, until 18 September

Jersey Boys, Trafalgar Theatre

Dragons and Mythical Beasts, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, until 5 September

Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Amélie the Musical, Criterion Theatre, until 25 September

The Prince of Egypt , Dominion Theatre, until 8 January 2022

The Choir of Man – Underbelly Wonderground, until 5 September

Back to the Future – Adelphi Theatre

Les Misérables – Sondheim Theatre, from 25 September