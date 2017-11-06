About this show

Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the hit musical for today.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Layton Williams, Melissa Jacques, Sejal Keshwala and Sabrina Sandhu are joined by Preeya Kalidas as Miss Hedge with Bianca Del Rio returning to play Hugo/Loco Chanelle. They lead a twenty-five strong company and a nine-piece band that will ‘sweep you away on a tide of mischief, warmth and exuberance’ (Financial Times).

With ‘songs that have the wow factor’ (The Times) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and ‘hilarious’ book and lyrics ‘with delightful punch’ (WhatsOnStage), by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.