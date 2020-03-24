Theatre podcasts you need to listen to

There are plenty of theatre podcasts to get listening to while you have the extra time, and you may have seen some of our previous picks not so long ago. But here are six more you may not have heard of, and are definitely worth putting on your list!

Jim and Tomic's Musical Theatre Happy Hour

American Tommy and Scottish Jimmy come together to talk about their favourite musicals. Each episode focuses on a different show, and goes in-depth about its origins, impacts and of course with plenty of opinions. We highly recommend their episodes on Be More Chill, Into the Woods and their live episode on the Cats movie at BroadwayCon.





Wise Children

This podcast launched alongside the birth of Emma Rice's new company Wise Children, and sees the theatremaker take you through the company's process of making their hit shows, including Wise Children, Romantics Anomymous and Malory Towers. From making music to adapting novels, this is a great podcast for anyone who wants to know more about how theatre is created.





Welcome to the Rock

The WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning musical has released an eight-part podcast which documents the creation of the life-affirming show. Featuring interviews with the cast, creative team, and some of the residents of Gander, it's the perfect insight into how a critically-acclaimed musical is made.





What the Musical

Friends Chelsey and Tara talk about a different musical each episode (which are released every other Friday) – from The Wiz to She Loves Me. Listening to this podcast feels like chatting with your friends about your favourite shows – and what could be better?





NT Talks

National Theatre

© Philip Vile

The National Theatre hosts regular talks with incredible industry members – from actors to critics – and is now making these available to access through their new podcast! Some top choices to get you started include Neil Gaiman on The Ocean at the End of the Lane and Rachel Chavkin and Anaïs Mitchell on Hadestown.





My Little Tonys

This podcast dives into a different Tony Award ceremony each episode, talking about the winners, the surprise nominees, and any controversies surrounding that year's awards. If you want to brush up on your theatre history, then this is the one to be listening to.