Top theatre videos of 2019
What did we enjoy capturing the most from the last 12 months?
We pick some of our favourite videos from the last 12 months.
The cast of Come From Away gave us an exclusive look at 'The Half'
The cast of The Prince of Egypt sound miraculous
The star-studded WhatsOnStage Awards returned
And we meet this year's nominees
The Olivier Awards were as swanky as ever
Robbie Williams and David Walliams celebrated The Boy in the Dress
We quizzed the cast of & Juliet
A royal reunion at the Lungs opening
Les Mis had an exciting gala at the Gielgud
We got a slice of the Life of Pi action
WhatsOnStage is given an exclusive first listen to the Back to the Future musical
Alan Menken gave us an Aladdin medley
We reached soaring new heights with Peter Pan
Dear Evan Hansen was found at the Noël Coward
The Mischief gang take us back to school
