Top theatre videos of 2019

What did we enjoy capturing the most from the last 12 months?

Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime, two of the stars of The Prince of Egypt

We pick some of our favourite videos from the last 12 months.


The cast of Come From Away gave us an exclusive look at 'The Half'


The cast of The Prince of Egypt sound miraculous


The star-studded WhatsOnStage Awards returned


And we meet this year's nominees


The Olivier Awards were as swanky as ever


Robbie Williams and David Walliams celebrated The Boy in the Dress


We quizzed the cast of & Juliet


A royal reunion at the Lungs opening


Les Mis had an exciting gala at the Gielgud


We got a slice of the Life of Pi action


WhatsOnStage is given an exclusive first listen to the Back to the Future musical


Alan Menken gave us an Aladdin medley


We reached soaring new heights with Peter Pan


Dear Evan Hansen was found at the Noël Coward


The Mischief gang take us back to school

