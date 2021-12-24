Top stage shows to stream during festive period

Due to isolation or lack of shows open, many will be turning to online offerings to get their stage-y fix this festive season. Here's what's on offer – we'll update this list if more are flagged:





Constellations

A starrily-named show with a wad of stars attached! This multi-WOSAward-nominated, multi-cast, multi-dimensional revival was captured during its West End run and has now been popped online for audiences to sample. Captioned and audio described versions will be available, in partnership with VocalEyes and Stagetext.





South Pacific

The WOSaward-nominated revival, which returns in 2022, will be streamed for one 24-hour window from 31 December to 1 January! All performances will have the option for closed captions in English. Tickets are available with audio description by Suzanne France and Robert Dunn. Tickets are available with BSL interpretation by Sarah Granger.





Original Theatre

Dab hands at an online stream, the team have crafted a plethora of shows tailor-made for an online experience, including recent storm of a show Into the Night.





The Jungle Book

The hit production from the Watermill has been made virtually available throughout the festive period. Captions and audio description are available.





Peter Duncan's pantomime

The Blue Peter legend is back with another top-notch pantomime, oh yes he is! This time it's a filmed version of Cinderella, which looks fab. Captions are available.





Theatre503

If it's panto you're after, Theatre503 always delivers form-busting festive goods, and this year the south London venue will released its show on Boxing Day.





Theatre Royal Stratford East

Another venue offering its panto online while the live show is unable to go on is Stratford East – this year being the Red Riding Hood. Captions and audio description are available.





Streaming services

There are so many on offer! Be sure to take a look at National Theatre At Home, the Globe Player, BroadwayHD, DigitalTheatre, iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Marquee.TV and more!