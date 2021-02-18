The top musical numbers used in auditions: revealed

The top musical numbers for auditioning students have been revealed in a post by Inga Davis-Rutter.

Musical director and vocal coach Davis-Rutter listed all the first-choice numbers performed at auditions for a London conservatoire (naturally done via self-tape this year).

Coming in top for the "female repertoire" was "Times Are Hard for Dreamers" from Amélie (which had its UK premiere at the Watermill n 2019 ahead of a UK tour and run at The Other Palace). The show recently released its UK cast album on CD.

Also featuring strongly were "All Falls Down" from Chaplin, "Before It's Over" from Dogfight, "Maybe I Like It This Way" from The Wild Party and "Mister Snow" from Carousel.

For the "male repertoire", "I Love Betsy" from Honeymoon In Vegas and "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame tied for first place – though the number of auditionees choosing numbers from this repertoire were a lot lower.

You can see the full lists in Davis Rutter's tweet below: