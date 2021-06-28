Top Hat revival complete casting announced

Full casting has been revealed for Top Hat, which is set to be revived by the Mill at Sonning in a new production by Jonathan O'Boyle (The Last Five Years).

Appearing in the piece will be Jack Butterworth (The Boy Friend), taking on the role of Jerry Travers, joined by Brendan Cull (Bates), Tiffany Graves (Madge), Billie-Kay (Dale Tremont), Paul Kemble (Horace) and Delme Thomas (Beddini) with an ensemble of Joel Baylis, Charlie Booker, Courtney George, Jinny Gould, Alex Harrison, Connor Hughes, Meg Power and Charlotte Coggin.

Also on the creative team are Ashley Nottingham (choreographer), Jason Denvir (set designer), Chris Whybrow (sound designer), Francis Goodhand (musical arrangements), Chris Poon (musical director) and Nic Farman (lighting designer).

Tickets also include a two-course meal, presented inside the venue's riverside restaurant.

Running from 16 October to 8 January, the 2011 show is based on the 1935 film of the same name and features numbers such as "Puttin' on the Ritz", "Cheek to Cheek" and "Isn't This A Lovely Day". It follows a Broadway star who tries to woo a society girl across Europe.