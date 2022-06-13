Tony winner The Lehman Trilogy to return to the West End

The Lehman Trilogy, which won five Tony Awards last night, will return to the West End in January.

The show picked up the prestigious Best Play Award at Radio City Hall as part of its collection of prizes, with actor Simon Russell Beal also receiving his first ever Tony Award.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power with direction by Sam Mendes, the show tells the tale of the powerful banking dynasty as they ascend to, before rapidly descending from, power.

It was first seen in the UK at the National Theatre before transferring into the West End. Sarah Crompton gave it a glowing review, saying "across three hours, and three acts, three magnificent actors conjure the story of the three Lehman brothers."

Set design is by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin, with costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The composer and sound designer is Nick Powell, the co-sound designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot, and movement by Polly Bennett. The West End director is Zoé Ford Burnett, while casting is by Jessica Ronane.

Dates, including assisted performances, casting and booking information to be announced.