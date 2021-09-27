Tony Awards performances: Watch Moulin Rouge!, Waitress, Wicked and Rent numbers

The Tony Awards were last night! Take a look at this variety of top tier performances from nominees and guest stars. You can also see the winners here.

Have ya heard? Broadway is BACK! And if anyone tells you any differently show them this opening number! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/hXAafiPOUQ — CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021









Truth

Beauty

Freedom

Love



It checks out. That @MoulinRougeBway act had all four and more! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/lJDf4enciK — CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021









The cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, and @Instatituss & Andrew Rannells singing "It Takes Two" are all we need to survive the woods, and it's not even midnight! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/iugZ5nqVpl — CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021









Couplez Goalz



It's easy to see that @leslieodomjr and @NicoletteKloe are a couple IRL with their romantic performance of "You Matter to Me." #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/kdLrTDswE3 — CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021



















