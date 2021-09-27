Tony Awards performances: Watch Moulin Rouge!, Waitress, Wicked and Rent numbers
Who was your favourite?
The Tony Awards were last night! Take a look at this variety of top tier performances from nominees and guest stars. You can also see the winners here.
Have ya heard? Broadway is BACK! And if anyone tells you any differently show them this opening number! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/hXAafiPOUQ— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
.@DBtodomundo BRINGING down the house with that performance of "Burning Down the House" from @americanutopia! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/rxATHbnEAX— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Truth— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Beauty
Freedom
Love
It checks out. That @MoulinRougeBway act had all four and more! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/lJDf4enciK
Broadway's Back and it's Sunday in the Winter Garden with @BenSPLATT and @AnikaNoniRose. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/lCaX6k3vDz— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
The cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, and @Instatituss & Andrew Rannells singing "It Takes Two" are all we need to survive the woods, and it's not even midnight! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/iugZ5nqVpl— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
We can't stop shaking a tailfeather after this @TinaBroadway medley! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/fVJOUO7sLt— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Couplez Goalz— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
It's easy to see that @leslieodomjr and @NicoletteKloe are a couple IRL with their romantic performance of "You Matter to Me." #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/kdLrTDswE3
Because we saw @KChenoweth and @idinamenzel's performance of "For Good," we have been changed for good. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/0tRlkWvuHk— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
You heard, Broadway royalty @Chita_Rivera and @OfficialALW...support live theater! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/e2dtvtVcjo— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
How do you sum up tonight's @TheTonyAwards Present: Broadway's Back special?— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
Give @freestylelove Supreme feat. @Lin_Manuel @WayneBrady @ChrisisSingin & @UTKtheINC four minutes and they'll do it for you! #TonyAwards #Hamilton #BullCBS #LMAD pic.twitter.com/3ERuP9IC3c
If there really are "Wheels of a Dream," we like where @thegoodfight's @AudraEqualityMc and @bstokesmitchell are taking us. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/tKlIY1rvg0— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021
It's been 25 years since Rent premiered on Broadway?! What @StarTrekOnPPlus' @albinokid and Adam Pascal own, apparently, is the fountain of youth! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/HO5dwz8I6M— CBS (@CBS) September 27, 2021