Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly and Sam Swainsbury – new 2:22 A Ghost Story photos released

Official production images have been released for the third West End run of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning spooky thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Danny Robins' hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that included WhatsOnStage Award-winners Lily Allen and Jake Wood.

The current cast includes Tom Felton (Harry Potter) as Sam, Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) as Jenny, Beatriz Romilly (Assassin's Creed: Valhalla) as Lauren and Sam Swainsbury (Mum) as Ben.

The show is directed by Matthew Dunster and has set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

Tickets for performances through to 4 September 2022 at the Criterion Theatre are on sale below.





Tom Felton and Mandip Gill

© Johan Persson

Tom Felton

© Johan Persson

Beatriz Romilly

© Johan Persson

Mandip Gill

© Johan Persson

Beatriz Romilly, Sam Swainsbury and Mandip Gill

© Johan Persson

Sam Swainsbury

© Johan Persson

Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury and Beatriz Romilly

© Johan Persson

Sam Swainsbury and Beatriz Romilly

© Johan Persson

Sam Swainsbury, Beatriz Romilly and Mandip Gill

© Johan Persson

Tom Felton

© Johan Persson

Tom Felton and Beatriz Romilly

© Johan Persson