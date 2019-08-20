Toby Jones, Deborah Findlay, Sarah Niles and more to star in Caryl Churchill's new Royal Court shows

Casting has been announced for the series of new Caryl Churchill plays having their world premiere at the Royal Court in September.

Directed by James Macdonald, the four plays, collectively entitled Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. will star Kwabena Ansah, Caelan Edie, Deborah Findlay, Louisa Harland, Toby Jones, Patrick McNamee, Tom Mothersdale, Rebekah Murrell, Sarah Niles, Leo Rait and Sule Rimi.

The four standalone plays will be performed back to back, with the Glass' cast composed of Murrell, Ansah, Harland and McNamee, Kill featuring Edie, Rait and Mothersdale, Bluebeard's Friends composed of Findlay, Jones, Niles and Rimi and Imp with Findlay, Harland, Jones and Mothersdale.

Set design is by Miriam Buether, costume design is by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design is by Jack Knowles and sound design is by Christopher Shutt.

Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. runs from 18 September to 12 October in the Jerwood Downstairs space at the Royal Court.