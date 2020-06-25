Tim Rice reveals plans for Aida London production

The UK premiere of Tim Rice and Elton John's award-winning musical Aida may be imminent.

The piece, which first ran on Broadway in 2000 where it played for more than four years, has yet to reach British shores. According to Rice's new podcast, "Get Onto My Cloud": "we're aiming to put that right. Before this pandemic swept the globe, a timetable for a major new production of Aida, involving an American tour, followed by, we hoped, a return to Broadway before Europe and notably the West End, was in serious preparation.

"Disney Theatrical Productions, the producers, were gung ho about the new adventure, and had appointed a marvellous creative team. The director was to be Schele Williams, who had been in the original Aida cast. Two Aida veterans were also to be in the team – David Henry Hwang and Bob Crowley, they were the key figures. Plus me and Elton."

The pandemic has altered things, Rice has said: "The revised plan is to go straight from Germany, to London, which, of course for me, is a most exciting prospect." Dates, casting, a confirmed creative team and venues for a possible run are to be revealed.

Aida first played in Atlanta in 1998, with Heather Headley in the titular role. It came to Broadway in 2000, running for 30 previews and 1,852 performances. While never professionally presented in the UK, it has been available for amateur licensing since 2011.