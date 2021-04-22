Tim Firth's Neville's Island revival cast and creative team announced

Casting has been revealed for Theatre Royal Hornchurch's revival of the unmistakable Tim Firth's Neville's Island, set to open next month.

Playing to socially distanced audiences, the play follows four middle manages who are marooned in the middle of nowhere.

Appearing in the revival of Firth's play are Beruce Khan (Shadowlands), Philip Cairns (Cyrano De Bergerac), Sean Michael Verey (Pramface) and Stephen Leask (School of Rock).

Director Emma Baggot is joined by set and costume designer James Button, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, lighting designer Stephen Pemble and fight director Haruka Kuroda.

It runs until 3 July 2021 as part of the venue's new season.