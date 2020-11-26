Tiers for different parts of England confirmed – with some theatres unable to open
A number of venues will now not be able to open due to tier three restrictions
The new tier system in England has been unveiled.
Under tiers one and two (deemed medium and high risk respectively), theatres will be able to reopen with social distancing and capacity restrictions in place to mitigate risks. Tier three will mean venues will have to remain closed. You can find out more about what each tier means here.
The tiers will be reintroduced from 2 December, and then re-evaluated from 16 December (with changes announced on 17 December) every fortnight. We will be providing local updates for areas across England throughout the day, as we receive word from venues. So stay tuned on Twitter and Facebook for more.
Those living in tier 3 are also told to "avoid" travelling into tier one and two areas, under new rules.
Thus far, we can find that:
London – tier two
Manchester – tier three
Bristol – tier three
Leicester – tier three
Liverpool – tier two
Birmingham – tier three
Coventry – tier three
Leeds – tier three.
Derby / Derbyshire – tier three
Sunderland – tier three
Northumberland – tier three
Middlesborough – tier three
Blackpool – tier three
Warwickshire (including Stratford-upon-Avon) – tier three
York – tier two
East/ West Sussex – tier two
Oxfordshire – tier two
Surrey – tier two
Windsor – tier two
Northamptonshire – tier two
Suffolk – tier two
Brighton – tier two
Reading – tier two
Milton Keynes – tier two
Norfolk – tier two
Cambridgeshire – tier two
Sheffield – tier three
Bath – tier two
Poole – tier two Hull – tier three
Newcastle – tier three
Wolverhampton – tier three
Gloucestershire – tier two
Devon – tier two
Chichester – tier two
Portsmouth – tier two
Nottingham – tier three
