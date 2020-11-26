Tiers for different parts of England confirmed – with some theatres unable to open

The new tier system in England has been unveiled.

Under tiers one and two (deemed medium and high risk respectively), theatres will be able to reopen with social distancing and capacity restrictions in place to mitigate risks. Tier three will mean venues will have to remain closed. You can find out more about what each tier means here.

The tiers will be reintroduced from 2 December, and then re-evaluated from 16 December (with changes announced on 17 December) every fortnight. We will be providing local updates for areas across England throughout the day, as we receive word from venues. So stay tuned on Twitter and Facebook for more.

Those living in tier 3 are also told to "avoid" travelling into tier one and two areas, under new rules.

Thus far, we can find that:

London – tier two

Manchester – tier three

Bristol – tier three

Leicester – tier three

Liverpool – tier two

Birmingham – tier three

Coventry – tier three

Leeds – tier three.

Derby / Derbyshire – tier three

Sunderland – tier three

Northumberland – tier three

Middlesborough – tier three

Blackpool – tier three

Warwickshire (including Stratford-upon-Avon) – tier three

York – tier two

East/ West Sussex – tier two

Oxfordshire – tier two

Surrey – tier two

Windsor – tier two

Northamptonshire – tier two

Suffolk – tier two

Brighton – tier two

Reading – tier two

Milton Keynes – tier two

Norfolk – tier two

Cambridgeshire – tier two

Sheffield – tier three

Bath – tier two

Poole – tier two Hull – tier three

Newcastle – tier three

Wolverhampton – tier three

Gloucestershire – tier two

Devon – tier two

Chichester – tier two

Portsmouth – tier two

Nottingham – tier three

You can check your postcode here (apparently the website is prone to crashing).

You can find out what will be on across the UK via our show pages.