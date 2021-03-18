Tickets on sale for encore of the 2021 WhatsOnStage Awards

We're thrilled to announce that the 2021 WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony will be made available for an encore screening, to coincide with World Theatre Day (27 March).

This year's Awards recognise 21 "Angels" who have helped their communities through lockdown, whether they have provided direct assistance on the frontline or online entertainment.

The ceremony was streamed from The Turbine Theatre last Sunday (14 March). Hosted by Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson, the programme features highlights from shows halted by the pandemic, those created during lockdown and those to look forward to when live entertainment returns (see full line-up below).

The encore performances will be on:

Saturday 27 March 2021 at 3pm

Saturday 27 March 2021 at 7pm

Sunday 28 March 2021 at 3pm

Sunday 28 March 2021 at 7pm



Tickets cost £15 (with no booking fee) - book now

Sita McIntosh, Chief Operating Officer of WhatsOnStage said today, "We are so thrilled to be able to offer those who missed the 21st annual WhatsOnStage Awards the chance to watch this uplifting ceremony again, in honour of World Theatre Day.

"The on demand service will allow even more people to celebrate and appreciate some of the amazing shows that were cut short last year, as well as highlight the brilliant people who work in the industry, as well as those who don't, but who have gone above and beyond this last year to support theatre in any which way they can."

The awards reunite a number of creatives from last year, including producer Paul Taylor-Mills, musical director Alex Parker and lighting and set designer Jack Weir.

The line-up is as follows:

– Cedric Neal performing "Gotta Start Somewhere" from Back to the Future the Musical, will open at the West End's Adelphi Theatre this summer after its Manchester run was disrupted by the pandemic

– Lizzie Bea, set to lead the West End revival of Hairspray later this year at The London Coliseum, performs "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel

– Ivano Turco performs "Only You, Lonely You" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's brand new West End musical Cinderella, opening at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in June

– Blake Patrick Anderson, Cleve September, Danielle Fiamanya, Frances Mayli, Grace Mouat, Jodie Steele, Jordan Luke Gage, Layton Williams, Matt Croke, Millie O'Connell and Sophie Isaacs perform "Let The Sunshine In" from Hair. The outdoor revival of the show played on a jetty outside the Turbine Theatre last year and is returning for performances in June at The London Palladium and on tour later in 2021

– Stage star Siubhan Harrison performs "Head Over Feet" from Jagged Little Pill, which was nominated for the most Tony Awards of the season (15) last autumn

– Emma Kingston performs "I Can Do Better Than That" from The Last Five Years after appearing in a socially distanced outdoor revival of Jason Robert Brown's musical at the Minack Theatre in Cornwall

– Danielle Fiamanya and Matt Croke perform "Crazy Rolling" from Moulin Rouge!. Fiamanya recently appeared in Curve's The Color Purple virtual production, while Croke performed another number from Moulin Rouge! on The Voice UK earlier this year, earning public acclaim

– Alexia Khadime and Christine Allado perform "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt, which had its gargantuan West End production at the Dominion Theatre temporarily halted by the pandemic last year, but is now set to return in July

– Dom Hartley-Harris and Alex Thomas-Smith perform "I'll Cover You" from Rent, returning to the roles of Collins and Angel after a smash-hit run at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester was cut short by the pandemic but is now returning in August

– Jamie Muscato performs "Something's Coming" from West Side Story, having led the show when it was mounted at Curve Leicester in winter 2019

– Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Amy Hart make appearances to highlight some of the work being done by the theatre community on and off the stage