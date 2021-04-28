Three early Caryl Churchill plays to reopen Greenwich Theatre with Paul McGann leading cast

A trio of Caryl Churchill's short plays will reopen the Greenwich Theatre.

Playing from 23 June to 10 July, the shows – Abortive, Seagulls, and Three More Sleepless Nights, will be directed by the venue's artistic director James Haddrell. Paul McGann, of Withnail and I and Doctor Who fame, will lead the shows, with further casting and creative team to be revealed.

Haddrell comments: "We are delighted to be emerging from the last year of closure with this special collection of short plays. Caryl Churchill is undoubtedly one of the most important British playwrights of the past half century, and thanks to support from Arts Council England I am excited to be able to share some of her earliest, most rarely performed work.

"With special permission from Churchill herself to bring the pieces together under the title Bad Nights and Odd Days, I know that this collection of intimate, quietly heart-stopping dramas will offer a powerful, moving evening of live theatre - the kind of evening that we have all been missing so much."