Theatres at risk in 2021: a look at some of the venues in need of support

The Theatres Trust has unveiled its 2021 register, highlighting venues that are in need of refurbishment but could be of great value to communities across the UK, if given the right level of support. We have a look at some of the venues below.

You can find out more about the Theatres Trust's work here – the organisation helps safeguard and promote spaces that could become valuable centres for culture within communities across the UK.

Director Jon Morgan said today: "This past year has shown that communities value places where they can come together and that audiences miss live performances. While the theatre sector still has challenging days ahead, Theatres Trust believes that theatre will come back stronger than ever and that each building on the Theatres at Risk list has real potential to be a valuable asset to its community, to bring much needed footfall to its town centre and spark regeneration of its area as part of the recovery post-Covid."









Kings Kirkcaldy

© David Clark

Hyde Theatre Royal

© Theatres Trust

Brighton Hippodrome

© Theatres Trust

Hulme Hippodrome

© Flickr Scrappy NW

© Ian Grundy

North Pier Theatre

© Ian Grundy

Leith Theatre

© Leith Theatre

Plymouth Palace

© Theatres Trust

Tameside Hippodrome

© Tim Abram Photos

Morecambe Winter Gardens

© Historic England Archive

Margate Theatre Royal

© Ian Grundy

Victoria Salford

© David Geddes