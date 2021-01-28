Theatres at risk in 2021: a look at some of the venues in need of support
The register, released today, highlights venues in need
The Theatres Trust has unveiled its 2021 register, highlighting venues that are in need of refurbishment but could be of great value to communities across the UK, if given the right level of support. We have a look at some of the venues below.
You can find out more about the Theatres Trust's work here – the organisation helps safeguard and promote spaces that could become valuable centres for culture within communities across the UK.
Director Jon Morgan said today: "This past year has shown that communities value places where they can come together and that audiences miss live performances. While the theatre sector still has challenging days ahead, Theatres Trust believes that theatre will come back stronger than ever and that each building on the Theatres at Risk list has real potential to be a valuable asset to its community, to bring much needed footfall to its town centre and spark regeneration of its area as part of the recovery post-Covid."