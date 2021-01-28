WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Theatres at risk in 2021: a look at some of the venues in need of support

The register, released today, highlights venues in need

Burnley Empire
© Ben Hamlen at North Films

The Theatres Trust has unveiled its 2021 register, highlighting venues that are in need of refurbishment but could be of great value to communities across the UK, if given the right level of support. We have a look at some of the venues below.

You can find out more about the Theatres Trust's work here – the organisation helps safeguard and promote spaces that could become valuable centres for culture within communities across the UK.

Director Jon Morgan said today: "This past year has shown that communities value places where they can come together and that audiences miss live performances. While the theatre sector still has challenging days ahead, Theatres Trust believes that theatre will come back stronger than ever and that each building on the Theatres at Risk list has real potential to be a valuable asset to its community, to bring much needed footfall to its town centre and spark regeneration of its area as part of the recovery post-Covid."

Sign up for our daily newsletter for more



Kings Kirkcaldy
© David Clark
Hyde Theatre Royal
© Theatres Trust
Brighton Hippodrome
© Theatres Trust
Hulme Hippodrome
© Flickr Scrappy NW
Hulme Hippodrome
© Ian Grundy
North Pier Theatre
© Ian Grundy
Leith Theatre
© Leith Theatre
Plymouth Palace
© Theatres Trust
Tameside Hippodrome
© Tim Abram Photos
Morecambe Winter Gardens
© Historic England Archive
Margate Theatre Royal
© Ian Grundy
Victoria Salford
© David Geddes
Walthamstow Granada
© Mike Fox
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...