Theatres at Risk 2020 Register announced
New venues have been added while some have been taken away
The Theatres Trust has unveiled the Theatres at Risk Register for 2020.
Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, a trustee for the organisation, introduced this year's list of venues today at a special ceremony, unveiling which sites across the UK were under threat of closure, redevelopment or demolition.
This year, the The Grade II listed Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth was added to the list. Built in 1784, it was unusually the location where Elizabeth Dickens went into labour with her son Charles in 1812. The venue was placed in a grave position after a break-in last year.
The six theatres who received support from the Theatres at Risk Capacity Building Programme have seen significant progress over the last year, with the Burnley Empire receiving funding to aid in its redevelopment. Meanwhile, there is ongoing work to restore the Walthamstow Granada in north London, aided by the local council alongside the Soho Theatre.
Two theatres have been taken off the list since 2019: there are plans for Bradford Odeon to be redeveloped and reopened in 2020-1 thanks to investment from Bradford Live, while Selladoor Worldwide has now taken over operation of the Peterborough New Theatre – the space reopened last autumn.
The list was announced at Hoxton Hall in east London, a venue that was previously on the list but was removed in 2010 following much-needed redevelopment.
The theatres appearing on the 2020 register are as follows:
Brighton Hippodrome
Theatre Royal Margate
Victoria Pavilion/Winter Gardens, Morecambe
Dudley Hippodrome
Victoria Theatre, Salford
Spilsby Theatre
Streatham Hill Theatre, London
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea (new)
Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech
Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool
Burnley Empire
Plymouth Palace
Hulme Hippodrome
Century Theatre, Coalville
Walthamstow Granada, London
Leith Theatre
King's Theatre, Dundee
Tottenham Palace Theatre, London
Conwy Civic Hall
Mechanics' Institute, Swindon
Intimate Theatre, London
Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne
North Pier Pavilion, Blackpool
Garston Empire, Liverpool
Doncaster Grand
Swansea Palace
Derby Hippodrome
Theatre Royal, Hyde
Theatre Royal, Manchester