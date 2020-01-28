Theatres at Risk 2020 Register announced

The Theatres Trust has unveiled the Theatres at Risk Register for 2020.

Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, a trustee for the organisation, introduced this year's list of venues today at a special ceremony, unveiling which sites across the UK were under threat of closure, redevelopment or demolition.

This year, the The Grade II listed Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth was added to the list. Built in 1784, it was unusually the location where Elizabeth Dickens went into labour with her son Charles in 1812. The venue was placed in a grave position after a break-in last year.

The six theatres who received support from the Theatres at Risk Capacity Building Programme have seen significant progress over the last year, with the Burnley Empire receiving funding to aid in its redevelopment. Meanwhile, there is ongoing work to restore the Walthamstow Granada in north London, aided by the local council alongside the Soho Theatre.

Two theatres have been taken off the list since 2019: there are plans for Bradford Odeon to be redeveloped and reopened in 2020-1 thanks to investment from Bradford Live, while Selladoor Worldwide has now taken over operation of the Peterborough New Theatre – the space reopened last autumn.

The list was announced at Hoxton Hall in east London, a venue that was previously on the list but was removed in 2010 following much-needed redevelopment.

The theatres appearing on the 2020 register are as follows:

Brighton Hippodrome

Theatre Royal Margate

Victoria Pavilion/Winter Gardens, Morecambe

Dudley Hippodrome

Victoria Theatre, Salford

Spilsby Theatre

Streatham Hill Theatre, London

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea (new)

Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech

Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool

Burnley Empire

Plymouth Palace

Hulme Hippodrome

Century Theatre, Coalville

Walthamstow Granada, London

Leith Theatre

King's Theatre, Dundee

Tottenham Palace Theatre, London

Conwy Civic Hall

Mechanics' Institute, Swindon

Intimate Theatre, London

Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne

North Pier Pavilion, Blackpool

Garston Empire, Liverpool

Doncaster Grand

Swansea Palace

Derby Hippodrome

Theatre Royal, Hyde

Theatre Royal, Manchester