Theatre Support Fund+ returns with urgent Covid-19 appeal

The Theatre Support Fund+ has returned in a bid to help those most affected by a spree of closures and new restrictions across the UK.

With both Wales and Ireland imposing fresh measures while many shows have been forced to close due to Covid absences, many have been left without an income during the festive period.

The Theatre Support Fund+, set up in mid 2020, oversaw "The Show Must Go On!" branded material which helped thousands of artists through the various Covid waves.

The fund said today: "Since the beginning of the pandemic we have set up several initiatives to raise monies for freelancers who have received little support from the government based around our The Show Must Go On! Campaign. We are now asking that people who supported that campaign, who love theatre, to join us once again to support freelancers in the theatre industry.

"We all thought this crisis was coming to an end. While many sectors are back to normal once again the theatre industry finds itself on its knees. We will continue to raise money and develop new ideas to help those in need until our industry is completely up and running at full throttle."

To help the cause, text ‘THEATRE' followed by the amount you wish to donate (to a maximum of £20 in one transaction) to 70580 or visit Theatresupportfund.co.uk/donate