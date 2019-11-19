Give the gift of theatre with a Theatre Club membership this Christmas

Looking for the ultimate stagey gift for a someone who loves theatre?

A membership to our London Theatre Club would be the perfect present for anyone who delights in seeing the latest plays, musicals, comedies and live events, as well as all the long-running classics.

With a gift membership, you will be giving them access to a wide range of incredible theatre in the West End, Off-West End and fringe, with great seats at exclusive club rates, which often come with luxury extras like exclusive Q&As, meet-and-greets with stars and creatives plus free drinks and programmes on selected shows.





Q&A with the cast of & Juliet

Not only this, but their membership will give them a discount to use at Joe Allen restaurant, the ultimate London showbiz hangout, plus priority access to tickets for the Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Ceremony.

With more than 30 shows and events currently available, a world of theatrical entertainment awaits.

It's very easy to sign someone up! Simply visit our Theatre Club site to choose your Gift Membership Plan and follow the instructions.





Q&A with the cast of Noises Off

See what our members say about us:

"The club always advertises well in advance...the choice and prices are amazing"

"Absolutely brilliant evening...I also thought your Q&A was really insightful and perfectly pitched"

"Thank you...this club really does enrich my life"

"INCREDIBLE seats! It is one of the most attractive features of this club that the seats are pretty much always the best"

"Love the awesome service and fantastic discounts"

""Fantastic seats and thank you Theatre Club for the excellent discounts you give"

Want to find out more? Email us at [email protected] for more information.





Q&A with the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar

The details:

Gift memberships are for one year only and the membership period starts when the gift is redeemed.

*The small print:

• WhatsOnStage Theatre Club memberships run continuously and renew automatically on the date of membership expiration, unless cancelled by email at least three business days prior to the renewal

• Reminder emails are sent out one week prior to automatic renewals

• The credit card on file will be charged for membership renewals

• WhatsOnStage Theatre Club memberships are not transferable

• There are no membership refunds under any circumstances

• All tickets booked via the WhatsOnStage Club are non-refundable and non-transferable

• Re-sale of tickets purchased via the WhatsOnStage Club is strictly prohibited and will result in immediate revocation of membership without any refund due