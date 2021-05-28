Theatre Channel releasing Rodgers & Hammerstein special

Exclusive: The Theatre Channel has announced details of episode seven, a Rodgers and Hammerstein special, which will be available via stream.theatre from Friday 18 June.

A co-production with Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, the episode will include a look at the making of the venue's upcoming revival of Carousel. This will include behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage with Natasha May Thomas, who plays Louise Bigelow, and choreographer Drew McOnie.

The episode also features Michael Xavier (who starred in the Open Air's The Sound Of Music) and Caroline Sheen (Mary Poppins), who will perform classic Rodgers and Hammerstein songs.

Further casting includes Les Misérables' Daniel Koek and Amara Okereke, and recent ArtsEd graduates Ethlinn Rose and Tavio Wright.

The cast will once again be joined by resident ensemble ‘The New Café Five,' comprised of Anthony Starr, Danny Becker, Kayleigh Thadani, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac and Vicki Lee Taylor.

Artistic director of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Timothy Sheader, said: "We applaud all of the digital theatre content that has been created over the past 18 months and recognise, that going forward, digital platforms will be synonymous with the outreach of live theatre.

"We are delighted to partner with The Theatre Channel in their exploration of Rodgers and Hammerstein and are excited to share an insight into our upcoming revival of Carousel."

The creative team for episode 7 includes director Thom Southerland, musical supervisor Michael England, co-director and choreographer Ashley Nottingham, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, production designer James Turner, videographer Piers Foley and sound designer Keegan Curran.

Episodes one to six of The Theatre Channel are available via stream.theatre now.