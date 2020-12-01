The Theatre Channel unveils line-up for fourth episode

The line-up has been revealed for the next episode in The Theatre Channel series.

The series, filmed at the Theatre Café in central London, features a plethora of musical performances from vocalists, shot with costumes, sets and big-budget design.

Appearing in this month's festive special, celebrating all things "Holiday" will be:

– Matt Croke (Disney's Aladdin, Wicked) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Dreamgirls, Showboat) singing a duet version of a new arrangement of "Happy Holidays" and "Let's Start The New Year Right" from Holiday Inn

– Sophie-Louise Dann (The Girls, Made in Dagenham) singing "We Need A Little Christmas" from Mame

– Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Beautiful) singing "White Christmas" from White Christmas

–Rachel John (Hamilton, Memphis) singing "A Brand New Day" from The Wiz

– Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins, Follies) singing "Turkey Lurkey Time" from Promises Promises

– Manon Taris (The Phantom of the Opera) singing "Ave Maria Païen" from Notre Dame de Paris

– The Café Four and Graduates from the ArtsEd class of 2020 singing "Seasons of Love" from Rent

Producer Adam Blanshay said, "As we reach the culmination of arguably the most challenging year of the past several decades, our goal with Episode four is to consider and contemplate upon the hardships we have faced, recognize those whom we have lost, but also instil a joyous celebration of the Holiday season, and the promise of the year ahead with brighter times to come.

"The Holiday episode will exist as a timeless anthem of reflection and hope that will brighten the spirit, no matter the season or time of year. Furthermore, we are so thrilled to be working with the Graduating students of ArtsEd whose burgeoning careers were abruptly halted by the pandemic, hopefully giving them a platform to blossom as the theatre community begins to reopen the doors to live performances once again."

The episode will premiere on 23 December and will be available in perpetuity for ticket holders.

The series has direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.