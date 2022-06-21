The Witches of Eastwick in the West End – show photos released

It was a magical night at the Sondheim yesterday for a special concert version of The Witches of Eastwick – have a look at the show's production images!

The show starred Carrie Hope Fletcher, Natasha J Barnes and Laura Pitt-Pulford in the titular roles, alongside John Partridge as Darryl Van Horne, Claire Moore as Felicia Gabriel, Nathan Amzi as Clyde Gabriel, Alfie Friedman as Michael Spofford and Chrissie Bhima as Jennifer Gabriel.

The ensemble included Lydia Bannister, Isabel Canning, Aoife Dunn, Christopher Howell, Emma Knudsen, Martin McCarthy, Benjamin Mundy, Emily Ooi, Joshua Robinson, Rachel Spurrell and Rafe Watts. They were accompanied by the Guildford School of Acting (GSA) Choir.

Directed by Maria Friedman, the show had musical staging by Chrissie Cartwright, musical direction by Isaac McCullough, costume design by Jonathan Lipman, lighting design by Simon Sherriff, sound design by Adam Fisher, associate direction by Jack McCann and associate musical direction by Mike Steel.



