The Wife of Willesden at the Kiln Theatre: first look

Production images have been unveiled for Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden, which is currently playing at the Kiln Theatre.

The piece is adapted from Chaucer's The Wife of Bath, reimagined with a modern context. It will see the much-loved venue transformed into the Sir Colin Campbell pub, with pub tables available for punters. It is currently in previews.

Joining Clare Perkins (in the titular role) are Marcus Adolphy (Winston/Mandela/Black Jesus), Jessica Clark (Polly/Sophie), Crystal Condie (Author/Zaire/Queen Nanny), George Eggay (Pastor/Eldridge), Andrew Frame (Ian/Socrates/Bartosz), Scott Miller (Ryan), Hussina Raja (Asma), Theo Solomon (Darren/Young Maroon/Colin) and Ellen Thomas (Aunty P/Old Wife).

Clare Perkins (Alvita, The Wife of Willesden)

© Marc Brenner

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham, the piece features design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Guy Hoare, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, associate costume design by Kinnetia Isidore, casting by Julia Horan CDG, movement direction by Celise Hicks, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, dialect and voice coach Hazel Holder and associate direction by Hannah Hauer-King.

Clare Perkins (Alvita, The Wife of Willesden)

© Marc Brenner

Jessica Clarke (Polly/Sophie), Crystal Condie(Author/Zaire/Queen Nanny) and Clare Perkins (Alvita)

© Marc Brenner

Marcus Adolphy (Winston/Mandela/Black Jesus), George Eggay (Pastor/Eldridge), Andrew Frame (Ian/Socrates/Bartosz) and Clare Perkins (Alvita, The Wife of Willesden)

© Marc Brenner

Scott Miller (Ryan), Clare Perkins (Alvita)

© Marc Brenner