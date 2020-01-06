The Wedding Singer at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre full cast announced

Full cast joining Kevin Clifton in The Wedding Singer has been announced.

Joining Clifton and reuniting after appearing in Rock of Ages together will be Rhiannon Chesterman as Julia.

Completing the leading cast are Erin Bell as Linda (Rock of Ages), Andrew Carthy (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) as George, Sandra Dickinson (Singin' in the Rain) as Rosie, Ashley Emerson (Wedding Singer) as Sammy, Jonny Fines (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Glen and Tara Verloop (Club Tropicana) as Holly.

They will be supported by Simon Anthony, Andy Brady, Jordan Crouch, Vanessa Grace Lee, Paris Green, Lori Haley Fox, Morgan Jackson, Aimee Moore, Nathan Ryles and Ellie Seaton.

It follows a disillusioned Robbie who is dumped at the altar and has to work to find love again. The Tony Award-winning show has music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, and ran on Broadway in 2006 before having it UK premiere in Manchester in 2008. It previously toured in 2017.

The limited four-week season is on sale now, and runs from 30 January to 1 March 2020.

The production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston and designed by Francis O'Connor with lighting design is by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Ben Harrison, musical supervision by Sarah Travis, orchestration by George Dyer and casting by Jim Arnold.