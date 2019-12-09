The Vote 2019 to play live on election night

A rehearsed reading of James Graham's The Vote 2019 will play at Bush House in London on Thursday 12 December at the same time as the general election, it has been announced.

A cast including Catherine Tate, Nina Sosanya, Mark Gatiss, Michael Shaeffer, Tommy French, Hadley Fraser, Llewella Gideon, Rachel Denning, Rosalie Craig, MyAnna Buring, Aicha Kossoko, Jackie Clune, Joanna Griffin, Yusra Wursama, Rita Balogun, Paul Chahidi, Stephen Kennedy, Heather Craney, Fisayo Akinade, Bill Paterson, Eddie Arnold, Wanda Opalinska and Nicholas Burns will reprise their roles after last performing in the 2015 production. They will be joined by Lisa Caruccio Carne.

The Vote 2019 looks at what happens in Britain on election night through the eyes of those at the polling station. The original Donmar Warehouse production was set in real time in Lambeth during the final 90 minutes of polling for the 2015 general election. It became the first ever play broadcast live at the exact time it was set when it was shown on UK television channel More4 and was subsequently nominated for a BAFTA Award.

The Vote at the Donmar Warehouse''



The 2015 production was directed by Josie Rourke, with design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, movement by Stephen Mear, composition by Michael Bruce and sound design by Nick Lidster. It featured an ensemble cast of around 40 people, including Catherine Tate, Mark Gatiss, Timothy West, Nina Sosanya and Bill Paterson. Judi Dench also starred alongside her real life daughter Finty Williams for the first time, playing a mother and daughter and marking her first performance at the theatre since 1976.

Director Josie Rourke commented: "Putting this show together back in 2015 was the most fun I've had in a theatre. I love the idea of updating James' affectionate and wise comedy for the 2019 election. It's glorious to bring so many of these actors back together, and I hope it's a reunion that becomes a tradition."