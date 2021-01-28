The Theatre Channel reschedules fifth episode

The Theatre Channel – Classics of Broadway Episode has been postponed – to ensure safety of al involved.

Freddie Fox, Bonnie Langford, Marisha Wallace, Mazz Murray and Gary Wilmot will feature in the episode, which is the fifth in the series produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café.

Blanshay said: ""Safety is paramount at The Theatre Channel. While we are very grateful that Government guidelines still allow us to film, we certainly don't take that for granted, and the well-being of our team comes first. We also want to thank our fans for their patience and support while we adjusted and employed the further necessary measures."

All episodes are available to purchase and download via the Theatre Café website, either individually or as a bundle. Previous episodes have features performers including Matt Henry, Lucie Jones, Jenna Russell, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones and many more.

The series features direction and choreography by Bill Deamer, co direction by Thom Southerland, musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran and videography by Ben Hewis.

It will now be released on 19 February 2021.