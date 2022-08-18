The Stage Debut Awards nominees announced including Jodie Comer, Emilia Clarke, Sutton Foster and Hugh Coles

The nominees for this year's Stage Debut Awards, in association with ATG, have been revealed.

Marking the brightest and best talents who have made their professional debuts (as well as West End professional debuts), the awards will be held on 18 September at 8 Northumberland Avenue. The ceremony will also be live-streamed.

Alistair Smith, editor of The Stage, said today: "Judging these awards has, as ever, been a complete joy. We have a wonderful set of nominees. They reflect the artistic flair, skill and diversity of the next generation of theatrical talent who will ensure that British theatre thrives in the years to come. We can't wait to celebrate their achievements next month."

You can see the full shortlist below – the Best West End Debut category can also be voted on by the public.

Best Performer in a Play:

• Samuel Creasey for Book of Dust at Bridge Theatre, London

• Elisabeth Gunawan for Unforgettable Girl at Voila! Festival, London

• Kudzai Mangombe for Malindadzimu at Hampstead Theatre, London

• Saba Shiraz for An Adventure at the Octagon Theatre, Bolton

• Tommy Sim'aan for Starcrossed at Wilton's Music Hall, London

• Joe Usher for Rock / Paper / Scissors at Sheffield Theatres

• Michael Workeye for House of Ife at the Bush Theatre, London

• Dewi Wykes for Petula at National Theatre Wales

• Ensemble of For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy at the New Diorama and Royal Court, London (Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh, Kaine Lawrence)

Best Performer in a Musical – sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line

• Hugh Coles for Back to the Future at the Adelphi Theatre, London

• Elijah Ferreira for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Leeds Playhouse

• Ben Joyce for Jersey Boys at Trafalgar Theatre, London

• Bella Maclean for Spring Awakening at the Almeida, London

• Joe Pitts for Spring Awakening at the Almeida, London

Best Director – sponsored by Theatredor

• Anthony Almeida for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at Curve, Leicester

• Alice Fitzgerald for Purple Snowflakes and Titty Wanks at the Royal Court, London

• Monique Touko for Malindadzimu at Hampstead Theatre, London

Best Designer

• TK Hay (set and costume) for An Adventure at the Octagon Theatre, Bolton

• Caitlin Mawhinney (set and costume) for My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored / Teechers Leavers at Leeds Playhouse/Hull Truck

• Liz Whitbread (set and costume) for Favour at the Bush Theatre, London

Best Writer – sponsored by Sonia Friedman Productions

• Kemi-Bo Jacobs for All White Everything But Me at the Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle

• Eilidh Loan for Moorcroft at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow

• Tyrell Williams for Red Pitch at the Bush Theatre, London

Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer

• John Patrick Elliott for Cruise at the Duchess Theatre, London

• Jordan Paul Clarke and Francesca Forristal for Public Domain at Vaudeville Theatre, London

• Lauryn Redding for Bloody Elle at the Royal Exchange, Manchester

Best West End Debut Performer

• Lizzie Annis for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York's Theatre

• Emilia Clarke for The Seagull at the Harold Pinter Theatre

• Hugh Coles for Back to the Future the Musical at Adelphi Theatre

• Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at the Harold Pinter Theatre

• Emma Corrin for Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre

• Sutton Foster for Anything Goes at the Barbican

• Hannah Jarrett-Scott for Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) at the Criterion

• Ben Joyce for Jersey Boys at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Creative West End Debut – sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment

• Julia Cheng (choreographer) for Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre

• Tacita Dean (designer) for The Dante Project at the Royal Opera House

• Jack Holden (writer) for Cruise at the Duchess Theatre

• Yasmin Joseph (writer) for J'Ouvert at the Harold Pinter Theatre

• Isobel McArthur (writer) for Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) at the Criterion

• Rebekah Murrell (director) for J'Ouvert at the Harold Pinter Theatre